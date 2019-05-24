Manoj Gupta

Co-Founder

Craftsvilla

Manoj Gupta is the Co-Founder of Craftsvilla, a leading ethnic online platform in India. Craftsvilla was established in 2011, with a vision of making the brand a go to destination for anything and everything ethnic. A passionate entrepreneur, Manoj and his wife Monica were inspired to make a difference to the lives of underprivileged artisans across the country.

As a co-founder of one of India’s fastest growing e-commerce platforms, Manoj is CEO of Craftsvilla.com. Prior to Craftsvilla, Manoj was Principal at Nexus Venture Partners where he was helping early stage companies and passionate entrepreneurs to build scalable business. He has also been a board member with various ecommerce companies enabling him to get an in-depth understanding of the e-commerce industry. Manoj also started a Tech company in US in San Diego which was later acquired.

Manoj has completed his B.Tech, Engineering from IIT- Mumbai and MS in Electrical Engineering from University of Illionis at Urbana Champaign. He has CPhil in Electrical and Electronics engineering from University of California, San Diego and an alumina of IIM-A batch 2006 where he completed his MBA.

Manoj loves to travel and run.