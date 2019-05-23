Home Retail Crocs appoints Sumit Dhingra as new GM for India

Crocs appoints Sumit Dhingra as new GM for India

Global casual footwear brand Inc has announced appointment of as the new General Manager for India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Crocs appoints Sumit Dhingra as new GM for India

In his new role, Dhingra, who has 15 years of experience across apparel and fashion retail, will be responsible for growth of Crocs in the region, the Colorado-based footwear company said in a statement.

In his last assignment with textiles major Arvind Fashions as CEO for , and , Dhingra repositioned Arrow and launched Aeropostale successfully, it said.

Currently, Crocs operates in the region with over 1,500 point of sales across 150 cities via exclusive brand stores and multi brand outlets.

