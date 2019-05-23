Clues Network launches reseller platform EzoNow; eyes US$ 48-60 bn reseller market

Clues Network Pvt. Ltd, that owns and operates the e-commerce marketplace ShopClues.com, has launched EzoNow, its first social reseller platform. The move is expected to enable the firm to grab a big pie of the dynamic online reseller space currently projected at US$ 48-60 billion. Clues Network Private Limited is known for successfully bringing Bharat, i.e. the Tier 3, 4 and beyond markets, online through its e-commerce platform, ShopClues.com. It now aims to tap Bharat for its reseller and C2C communities.

The company launched EzoNow in January 2019, and has since garnered a significant following amongst the growing reseller community of India.

“EzoNow empowers the community to earn from their homes with zero investment. As part of this initiative, we provide our vendors and the reseller community with additional avenues to enable them to earn more. Every seller can manage their own website, products, orders and commissions, entirely through the app. This launch is in sync with our brand strategy to reach out to, and empower the Real Bharat,” said Sanjay Sethi, CEO & Co-Founder, Clues Network.

According to internal research conducted by the Gurgaon-based firm, a large portion of the resellers’ profile comprises of housewives, wholesalers, entrepreneurs and students. It is also estimated that the number of housewives who resell is likely to go up to 21-23 million by 2022.

Presently, top resellers on EzoNow earn upto Rs 80,000 per month, by sharing products like clothing, accessories and home décor with their network. EzoNow currently has 4.5 lakh+ downloads, over 1.5 lakh resellers, and 2.5k+ orders a day. In the next six months of operation, the company is looking at doubling the reseller base as well as the orders.

Globally, social commerce generated sales worth US$ 50 billion last year through social networks alone. Technavio, a market research company, reported that the global social commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 34 percent between 2017 and 2021.

Social commerce, though new to India, has picked up fast and attracting more entrepreneurs and investments. With the advent of 4G and the availability of Internet in small towns and rural areas, Clues Network is confident it will be able to reach out to digital citizens to expand its reach.