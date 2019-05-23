London Bubble Co. to open 200 outlets by the end of next year

London Bubble Co, the eclectic bubble waffle franchise brand, achieved a milestone as it unveiled its 50th store in Mumbai. After wrapping the city in a bubble waffle craze since 2017 with their first store in Juhu, London Bubble continues its growth with an expansion of 50 outlets across seven cities, in just 18 months. With a new and refreshing range of waffles at only Rs 59 across all outlets, London Bubble Co is turning waffles into the staple dessert of India.

With a team of internationally-experienced chefs, London Bubble Co., has developed the perfect recipe that retains the texture and flavour of the original bubble waffle, while customising elements to suit the Indian taste.

Saurabh Rathore, Founder and CEO, London Bubble Co, “Waffles are something that have always been perceived as a premium product in India. After personally relishing in the joy of having waffles every day in London, I wanted to share the experience and make waffles a staple here too. We understand that a major chunk of India’s population follow vegetarianism and therefore, have made our menu 100 percent vegetarian so that they can enjoy the dessert as well. In the last 18 months, we have been able to expand to 7 cities and now we are here with our 50th store at Charni Road. It is overwhelming to see the support that the brand has received, which is why our extensive expansion plan has worked for us.”

The brand’s goal is to open 200 outlets by the end of next year and this new, affordable pricing is going to help them achieve just that.