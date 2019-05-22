Home Retail Future Consumer reports Q4 profit of Rs 7.53 crore

, part of -led , Wednesday posted a consolidated profit of Rs 7.53 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 4.05 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,044.55 crore, up 26.20 percent, as against Rs 827.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) formerly known as Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd said in a BSE filing.

FCL’s total expenses stood at Rs 1,043.79 crore in the last quarter of 2018-19 as against Rs 823.24 crore a year ago, an increase of 26.79 percent.

