Mandhana Retail’s Kunal Mehta joins Status Quo

Casualwear brand, Status Quo has appointed Kunal Mehta as its Senior Vice President – Business Development and Marketing. In the new capacity, Mehta will be responsible for leading the EBO expansion and brand marketing promotions for the brand. His last role was at Being Human Clothing as Vice President Business Development and Marketing, where he has been instrumental in leading the growth and building the brand.

Bobby Arora, Director, Status Quo said, “We at Status Quo have grown exponentially since its inception. The brand has scaled up from 35,000 units in 2004 to 3.5 million units in 2018. We will reach 5 million units by the end of this year and it seems the right time to scale it up to the next level. Kunal with his great understanding of the retail industry and a proven record of brand building is the perfect fit to lead our retail store expansion and spearhead the brand building.”

Commenting on his new role, Kunal Mehta said, “My new role at Status Quo is thrilling as I am ready with newer thoughts for the expansion at Status Quo. The brand has an inspiring evolution and becoming the part of its future endeavours is a great opportunity.”

Launched in 1998, Status Quo was formed with a vision to create a whole range across all categories in casual apparels for the youth. Today, the brand is one of the fastest growing men’s fashion brands in India being available at over 2,000 points-of-sale through various large format chains, online platforms and multi-brand stores in India. Internationally, Status Quo has also set its retail footprint in the Africa, Middle East, Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Its founders and directors, Tarvinder Arora and Bobby Arora credit the brand’s success to the unconditional support from its core team comprising Kulwant Singh, Senior VP Sales & Marketing and Tushar Das, GM Corporate Strategy, to name a few.

As of now, the management has cohesively strategised to enter the EBO vertical this financial year starting with 8 store launches in the Punjab region and about 18 stores in Delhi-NCR and Punjab region by 2020-2021.