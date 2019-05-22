hummel launches store in Bengaluru; eyes 15 stores by fiscal-end

The Danish sportstyle brand hummel enters physical Indian retail space with 5 stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Surat and Amritsar respectively. With the launch of these stores, the company has embarked on physical retail expansion drive to cater to the millennial by offering a wide array of its high-performance, stylish and durable range of products.

hummel invited Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, also the brand ambassador to launch the store in Bengaluru. The store, spread over sprawling 1,700 sq.ft. Area, has a double storey design, which allows the customers to experience the versatility of hummel’s style offerings.

The stores have on display, the summer 2019 collection featuring key product categories including sneakers, track pants, T-Shirts, hoodies, bags, accessories and sports shoes. The patented Danish design is rooted but uber trendy, fun yet easy going – especially targeted at the millennial. The chevrons on hummel apparel and footwear is the iconic brand symbol.

At the store opening, Soumava Naskar, Director, hummel India said, “Our products are retailed both online and offline at the same price points. We are targeting to open around 15 stores in the current fiscal out of which 5 are operational now. We are investing substantially to develop our backend and also on our consumer facing brand communication.”