Case Study: How LuLu Fashion Week 2019 helped up sales, footfalls

LuLu Fashion Week 2019 curated by LuLu Fashion Store was the biggest exhibition of the season’s most eye-catching spring/ summer fashion trends and styles by leading brands with fascinating fashion shows.

LFW 2019 returns for a fourth year with a mission of creating a national platform to promote the global trends in fashion. LFW 2019 presented by Blackberry’s in association with GAP was a 5-day celebration with a series of Runway Shows, Fashion Forum, Fashion Awards and Live Entertainments.

The event kick-started on April 24 with the season’s trendiest and stylish collections by 50 leading brands with 28 fashion shows spread across five days from April 24-28. Presenting sponsor of LFW 2019, Blackberrys, since its inception in the year 1991, has consistently risen to become the exclusive fashion partner to men, crafting apparels and products that complement their confident styling needs. The fourth edition of LFW was powered by Oxemberg, Peter England, Lee, Sin & One8.

LuLu Fashion Week, founded in 2016, has undergone several transformations within the last few years. Despite all the changes, one thing remains the same: LuLu Fashion Week is still a coveted event when it comes to brand activations and attracting businesses that helps to put-on the event every year. The fascinating fashion shows from LuLu Fashion Week 2019 showcased the latest fashion trends from twenty-eight ready to wear international and national brands.

The first day of LuLu Fashion Week looked promising with fashion shows from Pepe Jeans, Indian Terrain, Van Heusen, Urban Touch and Caprese.

The remaining days of LuLu Fashion Week showcased fashion shows from brands like Breakbounce, Ruff, Desi Belle, Basics, American Tourister, River Blue, Sin, Van Heusen, Peter England, Identiti, Monte Bianco, Wrangler, Lee, GAP, Vie Life, Delsey, Beat London, Indigo Nation, Scullers, Levi’s, Oxemberg, Allen Solly and Blackberrys along with LuLu’s exclusive brand ‘Kashavi’, launched at LFW 2019.

All the brands for LFW 2019 were exclusively selected on the basis of their performance at the platform of LuLu Fashion Store.

The fourth edition of LFW had no big announcements made from the participating brands. But, Lulu Fashion store had something to offer for the crowd as they launched the new brand ‘Kashvi’ – a brand that showcases the simple Indian traditional silhouettes, adding a unique design feature, a twist to each design to make them stand out in itself, using lustrous fabrics and subtle embroidery work which gives the brand a premium party wear festive look.

Fashion shows also help to expose new audiences to your fashion brand, generate interest and encourage sales. LFW 2019 was presented by LuLu Fashion Store with an intention to introduce the ready to wear Spring Summer 2019 collections of leading brands to public. The show continues to capture the attention of brands and remains the perfect venue for brands to showcase the latest trends to an engaged millennial audience. Brands can easily reach the right audience through these live experiences matched with the right talent creating a backdrop which is a very powerful place where they can connect with the customers.

With plenty of fashion-focused visitors in town and the media talking about the latest trends in fashion, LuLu Fashion Week 2019 played a significant role in wooing customers to the mall and also provided a boost in sales at LuLu Mall, over the course of the event. LuLu Mall saw a huge uplift in footfalls on key LFW-linked days, compared to the previous months. The average footfall per day during the Lulu Fashion Week 2019 at Lulu Mall was between 80,000–1,00,000, when compared to 65,000–80,000 the previous month. LFW 2019 also saw a big sales rise at LuLu Mall, compared to LuLu Fashion Week last year.

The fourth edition of LFW 2019 was aggressively promoted both through online and offline media. Extensive print campaigns were carried out all across Kerala, followed by radio campaigns and outdoor branding through public hoardings and translite boards on metro pillar’s across Kochi along with exclusive media campaigns. Campaigns were also promoted by the celebrity showstoppers through social media platforms. Promotions were carried out extensively throughout LuLu Mall in the form of installations, easel boards, column branding and light boards.

Fashion Forum was another added attraction of the event, an exclusive talk show on ‘Global Trends Vs Indian Fashion Trends’ by eminent personalities from fashion and retail industries, which was attended by more 100+ students from leading fashion institutes on of April 26. The panelists of the fashion forum included, Kabir Kondaniyil, Design Head, Blackberry; Abhishek Sengupta, AGM Sales, Kazo; Namrita Kabra, President, Instituti Callegari Milano, Mumbai; Suvir Jaggi, VP & Regional Head (South), Images Multimedia Pvt Ltd; and Hari Anand, Veteran Fashion designer.

LuLu Fashion Week also recognized the exceptional contributions by the eminent personalities in the fashion and entertainment industry with coveted titles of Youth Icon of the Year, Style Icon of the Year, Pride of Kerala and Crossover Star of the Year awards. LuLu Fashion Awards were also given to the most preferred brands in different categories during the grand finale.

In the brand awards section, Levi’s was awarded with ‘The most preferred denim brand’, BlackBerrys won ‘The best emerging men’s wear brand’. Peter England won ‘The most preferred men’s wear brand and Van Heusen became ‘The most preferred women’s wear brand’, Allen Solly was awarded ‘The best emerging women’s brand’, Oxemberg – ‘Fast growing apparel brand’ and Break Bounce – ‘The most innovative fashion brand’. ‘Fashion sustainability award’ was given to Sin. Jockey won ‘The most preferred Men’s essentials’ and V-star, ‘The most preferred women’s essentials’ award. ‘Fashion accessory of the year’ was awarded to Caprese. ‘The best emerging Kids wear brand’ award was bagged by GAP and ‘The most preferred kids wear’ award was given to Ruff.

The stylist portion of the show is centered on the ways how brands bring out innovation in fashion shows. LFW 2019 experienced the innovative looks live on the runway with brands showcasing the latest spring/ summer trends in clothing without compromising on creativity and expression. Prominent brands at LuLu Fashion Week 2019 showcased the latest trends in western wear, casual wear, ethnic wear and active wear along with new and trendy bags and luggages from prominent brands.

Fashion weeks like LFW will benefit brands and serve as a platform for the brand to generate appeal, recognition and loyalty.