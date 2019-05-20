Faber India strengthens Omnichannel consumer experience with tech innovation

In a move to strengthen its online marketing efforts and provide a rich experience to its consumers across online and offline, Faber India has implemented a category-first an innovative technology solution that is set to redefine experiential marketing in India.

The framework has been deployed on Faber India’s corporate website https://faberindia.com/three-d.aspx, by its digital partner Bottle Openers Digital Solutions, which is responsible for Franke Faber’s complete digital marketing efforts in India.

Speaking about the initiative, “Hardesh Chojher, Marketing Head, Franke Faber India Pvt. Ltd, said, “For kitchen appliances category, while research online and buying offline is the prevalent trend, the e-commerce market overall is rising at a constant pace. As per industry reports, the penetration of online retail in electronics and appliances sales was around 3-5 percent in 2016 and it is expected to reach around 20-25 percent by 2020 (source: F&S). Hence to support and leverage the e-commerce growth, we need to enhance consumer’s experience of our products in the online space. This initiative also underlines our commitment to our dealers, partners and towards the Indian market.”

Also talking about the implementation, Sachin Kumar, Founder, Bottle Openers, said, “While Faber has always focused on growing its online presence, this implementation is a significant leap in its digital transformation journey. The Virtual showroom that we have launched, gives consumers real-life experience of the Faber showroom and its range of products. It also helps in strengthening the premium imagery of Faber products and the brand overall.”

Faber India, a part of Franke Faber India Limited (FFIL), is the market leader in major kitchen appliance categories including hobs, hoods, ovens, microwave ovens, dishwashers, and built-in refrigerators.