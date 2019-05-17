Italian denim brand, Replay, opens first store in India

Replay, leading Italian premium denim brand, in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited, has opened its first store in India at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. The 1,200 sq.ft. store, combines the historical and iconic elements of the brand both for its materials, and for its furnishings, which are integrated into a completely renewed architectural space and confirms Replay’s constant focus on new trends.

Replay, known for its innovative flair, characteristic Italian design and the superb quality of its denim is a major player in international denim styling and production. The brand’s offerings in the Indian market include a wide range of denims, casual wear, footwear and accessories for men and women.

Matteo Sinigaglia, CEO of Fashion Box SpA, said: “I am very excited about Replay’s first store opening in India at Delhi-Gurugram. I am confident that our constant striving to deliver qualitative and innovative products will be in line with the consumers’ appetite for the highest standards in denim. Furthermore, it is a real pleasure to join forces with Reliance Brands Limited and I truly believe we are starting a wonderful journey together.”

Manu Sharma, Business Head – Replay India, Reliance Brands Limited said: “Replay is an iconic brand and we are proud to launch the first store here in Gurgaon. We are thrilled to introduce Hyperflex+, a premium super-denim that allows complete freedom of movement. We are sure this revolutionary denim range along with the striking casuals offered by the brand, rooted in its classic, vintage styling will excite our discerning customers.”

Replay’s Hyperflex+ range of denims is a signature capsule that is leading the way in denim innovation with enhanced 100% elasticity, super recovery and superior comfort. Made from an innovative mix of special fibres, it provides three-dimensional flexibility in the threads running vertical, horizontal as well as oblique. Moreover, Replay Hyperflex+ stands the test of time thanks to the ‘recovery power’ feature and has a superior feel to the touch.

The brand also presents the Spring Summer 2019 Replay collection, inspired by the Silverlake neighbourhood in Los Angeles, where a mix of ethnic styles and cultures, music and sport come together allowing for experimentation of all kinds. The pre-dominant themes within the collection are:

– BLACK HOLIDAY – This theme, inspired by nightlife, plays with shades of black, sometimes combined with white and includes t-shirts with rock prints, marble washes, leather jackets and coated denim; in the womenswear, there is also a touch of lurex.

– PARADISE COVE – Named after the Malibu district, this part of the collection reflects a gypsy spirit and is characterized by all-over prints.

– SPORT DELUXE / TECHNICAL FLEECE – The athleisure world gets emphasis in this collection to add a sporty look. The fleece fabric is used across several lines. Completing the sporty look are unisex technical nylon jackets with logos on the back and contrasting zippers featuring the custom Replay ribbons.

The brand plans to open 3 more stores in Mumbai and New Delhi this year, with the flagship store scheduled to launch in Maker Maxity, Mumbai.