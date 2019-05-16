Jubilant Foodworks Q4 net profit up 8.6 pc at Rs 74 crore

Foodservices major Jubilant FoodWorks on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 73.9 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, marking a growth of 8.6 percent over Rs 68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Operational revenue rose 11 percent at Rs 865 crore as compared to Rs 780 crore year ago.

At the same time, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 15 percent at Rs 147.6 crore against Rs 127.7 crore while the margin was at 17.1 percent versus 16.4 percent year-on-year.

“We continue to remain optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of the foodservice category and are confident that Jubilant is best placed to drive this growth,” Chairman Shyam Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari Bhartia said in a statement.

For the full fiscal year 2018-19, operating revenues stood at Rs 3,530 crore, up by 18.5 percent over last year, driven by robust same store growth of 16.4 percent in Domino’s Pizza.

Profitability increased with FY19 EBITDA at Rs 607.8 crore at 17.2 percent of revenue, a growth of 36.2 percent over FY18.

FY19 profit after tax stood at Rs 322.8 crore at 9.1 percent of revenue, a growth of 56.4 percent over FY18.

During the year, the company expanded footprint into Bangladesh and entered the Chinese food category with brand ‘Hong’s Kitchen.’

Jubilant has a network of 1,227 Domino’s Pizza restaurants across 273 cities and 31 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants across 10 cities.