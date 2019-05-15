Restaurant Brands International to expand Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes to over 40,000 restaurants globally

Restaurant Brands International Inc. outlines growth plans for Burger King®, Tim Hortons® and Popeyes®, It plans to grow these brands from approximately 26,000 restaurants to more than 40,000 restaurants globally over the next 8-10 years. This will make Restaurant Brands International one of the largest restaurant companies in the world.

RBI is well-positioned to take advantage of compelling long-term growth in the global quick service restaurant (QSR) market, with the 5-year outlook for growth in the global burger market expected to be 5 percent annually and growth in the global coffee and chicken markets expected to be 6 percent annually.

Over the past few years, RBI has built a master franchise network in global markets to drive significant growth in its restaurant brands, resulting in the expansion of its restaurant base from approximately 12,000 in 2010 to nearly 26,000 today, growing system-wide sales from ~$15 billion to over ~$32 billion in the same time period.

Jose Cil, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc. commented, “RBI is fundamentally a growth company, with three amazing, iconic brands that we believe have a very long runway for growth – both at home and around the world. We have a proven history of generating very strong returns for our shareholders and today we are excited to share more insight than we ever have before to support our belief that all three brands have substantial growth ahead.”