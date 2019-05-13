Nappa Dori debuts in European market; opens first store in London

Indian leather bag brand Nappa Dori has opened its first European store in Seven Dials in London.

The 1,400 sq.ft boutique offers handcrafted bags and luggage, as well as accessories, stationery and homeware. The store also features a cafe where visitors are offered traditional beverages such as chai.

Gautam Sinha, Founder of Nappa Dori, commented: “The high volume of tourists and locals who frequent the stylish streets of Seven Dials made it the obvious choice for our first UK and European venture.

“After seeing so much success across our Indian portfolio, embarking upon this new market is a natural next step and has always been a key goal for our business. The unique community of Seven Dials is the perfect location for us to start this adventure,” he added.

Established in 2010, Nappa Dori already has seven retail locations across India as well as a destination store in the Maldives.