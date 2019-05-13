International make-up brand Kryolan launches flagship store in Ambience Mall

With the best of professional and consumer make-up products available internationally, Kryolan has launched its flagship store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. A candy house-like display for avid make-up lovers, professional make-up artists or homemakers who love to sparkle, this store has the perfect array of color cosmetics to floor anyone who walks into it.

The store has a rich, chic look attached to it, playing majorly with clean ivory marble shelves so that you can easily make your choice amongst a wide color range of Kryolan products. It maintains the same international vibe and feel from their stores across the globe.

The store is dramatically fumed with mirrors here and there making you look like a star from every angle while wearing Kryolan. The store is beautifully located in the central atrium on the 1st floor of Ambience Mall, above Mac and opposite HnM, strategically positioned for easy access to one and all.

Kryolan offers more than 12,000 SKUs for sale from this outlet, ranging from professional pigments to their iconic ‘Supra’ and ‘Derma’ foundations.

Kryolan Ambience flagship store is being presented by Kryolan partner and premium retailer Euro Cosmetics India, based in New Delhi. Euro Cosmetics is dedicated to offer its customers best of international cosmetics products for over two decades now. The company was founded by Pradeep Verma and Navneeta Verma and is now being taken forward by their son and daughter Nalin and Ridhi.