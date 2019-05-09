Vahdam Teas launches in India exclusively via travel retail

Vahdam Teas, a globally acclaimed Indian tea brand has partnered and launched an exclusive range of premium unblended single-estate teas and gourmet in-house blends for Duty Free outlets.

These products are targeted at the discerning global travellers passing through the five mega junctions – Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi; Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai; Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad; Chennai International Airport; and Dabolim International Airport, Goa.

Vahdam Teas was an Oprah’s favorite thing last year, and the Oprah Chai Tea Trio has also been exclusively launched in Duty-Free outlets.

Vahdam Teas is a vertically-integrated, online-first tea brand. They have been disrupting the supply chain of tea by offering garden fresh tea leaves to consumers across the globe in the shortest possible time by leveraging technology and cutting out unnecessary middlemen.

Vahdam’s Teas do not travel in containers for months before being packaged and sold. All the tea is procured directly from plantations and tea growers and within days of harvest, the packaged product is shipped directly from source in India to various parts of the world.

The brand has registered a growth of more than 200 percent CAGR in the last two years and the brand has emerged as the fastest growing tea brand. It has also become the first and only Indian brand ever to be a part of Oprah Winfrey’s favourite things list in 2018.

On the association, Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, Vahdam Teas said, “We are excited to finally launch in India, via the exclusive travel retail channels. In order to better cater to the travelling consumer, the brand’s line of travel retail products have been tailored to be more compact, travel-friendly, and can be used for gifting purposes to loved ones as well as professional contacts. Going forward, we plan to also enter India’s modern retail and select general trade stores aggressively in top cities.”