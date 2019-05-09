Mother’s Recipe eyes to double the growth from its foodservice division

Mother’s Recipe, one of India’s leading Indian food brands, is focusing on expanding its foodservice division (HORECA) nationally and plans to double the growth in the current fiscal.

In the foodservice division, the company has products under its flagship brand, Mother’s Recipe Foodservice. The products are tailor-made for the HORECA segment with pack sizes ranging from 100g to 10kg.

Currently, the company has operations across prominent markets like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bubhaneshwar, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore with their own distribution network and sales team. The company caters to various segments of foodservice like star hotels, restaurants and caterers, fine dining to QSRs as well as railways and airlines.

Speaking on the foodservice segment Sanjana Desai, Chief Strategy Officer, Mother’s Recipe said, “The Indian foodservice sector has witnessed a rapid growth in the past decade. This growth can be attributed to the increased number of nuclear families, changing demographics, increased disposable income, rapid urbanization, and growth of online services. According to recent reports, the Indian foodservice market is currently pegged at Rs 5 lakh crore and is estimated to grow at a rate of 12 percent during the forecast period 2018-2023. As a brand we have been focusing on building the appropriate infrastructure to ensure timely delivery and consistency in taste and a superior quality of products which are essential for this segment. Our products offer solutions for foodservice – great tasting products that save time, costs and ensure consistency in the end-offerings. We also innovate products together with our clients to meet their requirements.”

Desai Brothers Ltd have four major manufacturing facilities in Pune – Maharashtra, Bharoda – Gujarat, Kolkata – West Bengal and Jabalpur – Madhya Pradesh which gives the company the leverage to manufacture quality and cost-efficient products and ensure timely delivery to the end consumer.

Commenting on the company’s growth Desai said, “In the last five years, we have been aggressively focusing on investing in product development and distribution infrastructure. Currently, we reach out to close to 4,000 key accounts and plan to increase the numbers to more than 8,000 accounts in markets which are operational. Currently, the foodservice division contributes only around 5-6 percent of our overall India business, however, we have witnessed a rapid 50 percent growth in FY 18-19. Going forward, we plan to double our business in FY 19-20 and in the next five years we are targeting to contribute to over 20 percent of our overall Indian business.”

“The FMCG market is ever-evolving, and consumers are always looking for something new and exciting. The Indian FMCG market has been growing steadily at 25 percent per annum. Even the pickles, where Mother’s Recipe is market leader, has been growing at 10.7 percent CAGR and RTE/RTC categories at 17 percent CAGR. With a market that is cluttered with multiple players, Mother’s Recipe as a brand has continued to stand out due to its trusted range of products, and constant focus on reinvention, to meet consumer demands,” she added.

With the renewed focus on growing categories like condiment pastes, ready-to-cook, instant mixes and other verticals, the company predicts an impressive growth of 22 percent year-on-year. On the exports front, the company plans to expand its current global footprint to newer markets in Europe and Africa. Currently, Mother’s Recipe exports to 42 countries with exports contributing to 40 percent overall revenue.