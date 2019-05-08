AKS Clothings launches costume jewellery brand, AKS Jewellery

AKS, the leading fashion couture brand in the women’s ethnic and fusion clothing line has launched its new brand to sell silver junk jewellery named as AKS Jewellery.

The brand AKS Clothings is an established startup which has a remarkable journey of crossing Rs 100 crore in its initial five years. This year they have come up with another online brand of costume jewellery and the products will be available on Myntra and soon on the official website of AKS Clothings.

With the rise in the fashion accessories to style the everyday outfits with cheap and affordable jewelry, the brand has collection of all sorts of some amazing costume jewelry. It is gaining significant traction due to easy availability and wide variety of new designs. The basic raw materials used to manufacture costume jewelry include metal, plastic base metal, silver junk, beads, ivory, etc.

“The idea to expand the business in the jewellery vertical is due to increase in demand of people in aesthetic appearance, growing fashion consciousness, and changing standards of living. Costume jewelry is in high demand among working women, teenagers, and corporate people. Innovation and adoption of new technology in costume jewelry helps to attract the customers,” says Nidhi Yadav, Creative Head & Founder AKS Clothings