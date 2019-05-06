Walmart’s Chief Executive Judith McKenna lauds Flipkart team

World’s retail giant Walmart International Chief Executive Judith McKenna on Friday lauded its Indian e-tail subsidiary Flipkart team for getting more customers to shop online and make their lives better.

“The leadership of the Flipkart team for its commitment to bringing e-commerce to more Indian consumers is commendable,” Judith told the employees at an interaction on her 4-day visit to the company and its e-tail fashion arm Myntra.

Marking the first year of Walmart acquiring majority equity stake in the city-based e-tailer for a whopping US$ 16 billion in May 9, 2018, Judith hailed the creativity and passion of the team to leverage innovation and technology for bringing the next 200 million Indian shoppers online.

Launching Myntra’s first kiosk for pick up, returns, instant trial and alteration, Judith said she was impressed with how the team was using technology and making a difference to the ecosystem, including sellers and manufacturers across the country.

Flipkart Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the e-tailer’s partnership with Walmart was helping the group to serve customers better and accelerate its growth with products and solutions.

“The supply-chain infrastructure that is disrupting the industry benefits local consumers, suppliers and manufacturers,” Krishnamurthy said on the occasion.

Myntra and Jabong Head Amar Nagaram said the kiosk offered shoppers value-added services such as flexible pickup and drop, returns, trial room and free alteration of products.

“The kiosks will be set up in tech parks and big educational institutions to enhance the online shopping experience for customers,” said Nagaram.

Myntra plans to open 30 service kiosks in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Judith also visited a fulfilment centre to assess the supply chain efficiency and met akiranas’ (owners of provision stores) that are Myntra’s extended network.

Walmart India Chief Executive Krish Iyer also met Judith and updated her on how the cash-and-carry business was changing the lives of kiranas.

Walmart International Chief Financial Officer Richard Mayfield and International Strategy and Business Development Head Leigh Hopkins also interacted with the leadership and the employees.