Luxxuberance to open 40 outlets in next 3 years

Luxxuberance, India’s first multi-brand handbags and luxury accessories store from Brandzstorm India Marketing has embarked on an ambitious retail expansion plan to open 40 standalone outlets nationally within the next 3 years.

The brand will concentrate on major metros and Tier 1 cities during the initial phase of growth. Luxxuberance, which opened its first flagship boutique at Palladium Mumbai in 2018, has now successfully expanded its footprints to 6 stores in the cities of Mumbai, Thane, Pune, New Delhi and Guwahati. All the stores are company-owned and operated.

Ujjval Saraf, Managing Director, Brandzstorm India Marketing Pvt. Ltd. said, “Luxxuberance is a luxury concept store designed to create a dreamscape for shoppers to explore and choose the most coveted collection of handbags, watches and eyewear from exuberant brands from around the world. In the last six months, we have sold over 5,000 handbags and we are extremely overwhelmed by the market traction we have received so far. This has encouraged us to foray into newer markets to fuel our long term growth objectives.”

“We plan to launch 40 stores within the next 3 years which will be 70:30 mix of company-owned and franchise outlets. All our stores will be established in high street zones, premium retail hubs and key domestic & international airports nationally, thereby drawing huge footfalls. Luxxuberance aims at filling the fashion void in the market for shoppers who seek international premium quality accessories at affordable prices,” added Ujjval Saraf.

The store spells splendor with swanky décor, elegant interiors and features funky collections for both men and woman. Luxxuberance retails some of the major international brands like Kenneth Cole, Bebe, BCBG Max Azria, ELLE, Juicy Couture, Steve Madden, Tonino Lamborghini, Furla, Pierre Cardin, Giordano, Superdry, Swiss Eagle and many more. This unique concept will be a one-stop shopping experience for handbags, watches and eyewear. It is perfect accompaniment for fashion savvy people to step up the style game and rev up their glamour quotient.

The store also features a design studio station detailing the look of one’s personality and style preferences before choosing the high-end fashion accessories best suited for them. Customers can select from over 150 styles of watches, eyewear and handbags on site and personalize their own look.