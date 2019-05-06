The House of Rare launches women wear brand, Rareism

Rareism, a fashion label for the modern woman launched its first flagship store at VR Mall in Whitefield. The brand is for the contemporary women – for the traveller, the homemaker, the multi-tasker, and of course – the exceptional dresser.

“Rareism is an ideology signifying individuality. Our motto – Believe, Inspire, Conquer – is an ode to the journey of each woman. The brand is synonymous with what is rare and edgy in every woman. Her passion, power and personality are reflecting through Rareism designs that are versatile, comfortable, stylish, and within one’s reach. If you have a Rareism garment, you’ll always be appropriately dressed wherever you go,” says, Akshika Poddar, Founder, Rareism.

Designing a collection for every season, the brand Rareism has released its Spring Summer 2019 collection titled Summer Tones to mark its launch. The debut collection boasts of breezy cottons, blithe linens and spirited blends that are cut and tailored masterfully into sleek silhouettes by a dynamic team of designers, technical experts and skilled seamstresses. The flowing skirts, comfortable boot-cut pants, stylish-buttoned shirts, tops and colourful scarves are designed to create the fluidity of movement for the ladies.

Rareism products are minimalistic yet subtly powerful. They don’t seek to overwhelm or outshine the wearer; they choose to compliment her in her entirety: her form and her personality. A perfect fit is as important for the brand as using the right fabric as it constantly strives to make the wearer feel as good as they look. The understated yet elegant Rareism outfit is a must-have in your wardrobe keeping you prepped for all occasions, be it a business meeting or a casual yet stylish brunch.

Rareism hits the Indian market three years after the House of Rare launched its first exclusive contemporary menswear line Rare Rabbit across India.