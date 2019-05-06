How A-list salons in India go the eco-friendly mile

Sustainability has penetrated varied businesses across the world. The salon industry, too, has come on board with countries such as Japan and Australia vouching for eco-friendly and energy efficient practices. In India, an assortment of salon chains and reputed brands have taken the lead to make going ‘green’ a norm and not another concept.

Inspired by the global demand and popularity for ‘green salons’, educator and celebrity hairstylist Vipul Chudasama, and owner of Vipul Chudasama Salon & Academy in Mumbai says,

“We have introduced eco-conscious sustainable practices Salon and Academy are lit by energy-efficient LED lamps. The wash units in the salon have bespoke faucets from Maletti that offer 30% to 40% air pressure to reduce water wastage. The staff has been trained to reduce, reuse, and recycle with practices, such as, turning off the taps while shampooing, reducing foil usage while colouring, or using alternative techniques that avoid wastage. Clients are made aware of and encouraged to choose natural styles that reduce the usage of dryer and heat styling. Effortless overall styling is always a hit with clients. The entire salon and academy interiors have been designed and constructed with sustainable material like wood.”

Says Vikram Bhatt, Director, Enrich Salons & Academy, “Our Ghatkopar salon saves 50,000 litres of water every year! We use recycled condensate from the salon air-conditioning for washing and cleaning purposes.”

Gurugram-based NEU Salonz has undertaken various programmes to progressively reduce the company’s impact on the environment. The centre piece of this initiative are the newly-installed water taps that are expected to reduce water wastage by 50 percent. They have also switched to energy-efficient LED lighting to reduce power usage and begun recycling by adhering to a professional waste management system. Indoor plants have also been introduced to NEU Salonz décor in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

The latest entry is the swanky LOOKS Privé at The Claridges in Delhi. They have recently introduced Davines, a renowned international brand that encourages sustainable beauty. To drive the message, they had also hosted a Davines Day with global artist Brian Suhr in attendance.

Dr Blossom Kochhar, an established name, has taken pioneering steps towards creating responsible and sustainable beauty. The Blossom Kochhar Earth to Bottle Spalon, in Hauz Khas Village, Delhi, is conceptualised to reduce carbon footprint. Its USPs are minimalistic interior design with open spaces that blend with nature, use of organic paraben-free products and cotton fabric in the spalon, staff and therapists are educated on ways to reduce wastage of water and energy, and more.