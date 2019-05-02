Future Lifestyle Fashion Q4 net up 40 pc to Rs 36.4 cr

Future Lifestyle Fashion (FLFL), part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, has reported a 40.4 percent increase in quarterly net profit helped by overall sales volume that rose 20 percent.

According to a PTI report: For the quarter ended March, net profit stood at Rs 36.4 crore while net sales grew 30 percent to Rs 1,281 crore, helped by power brands and new Brand Factory stores. Same store sales growth grew 9 percent while EBIDTA margin dropped 80 basis points at 9.2 percent during the fourth quarter.

“Revenue share of discounted chain Brand Factory rose from 27 percent to 35 percent in Q4 that impacted absolute EBIDTA margin. FLF business crossed Rs 6,000 crore gross revenue milestone in 2018-19,” the company said in an investor presentation.