Amorepacific Group launches beauty brand Etude House in India

Amorepacific Group (Amorepacific), the largest global beauty company headquartered in Korea, launched Etude House in India. The brand is exclusively available through beauty retailer Nykaa (www.Nykaa.com). At present, Etude House has a market presence in more than 10 countries including the Middle East, East Asia and ASEAN markets.

Etude House has been recognized globally by beauty enthusiasts for its playful and trend-setting approach, capturing the attention of millennial consumers. While offering the brand’s bestsellers such as The Dear Darling Water Gel Tint and Play Color Eyes eyeshadow, Etude House plans to communicate with Indian consumers through Instagram (@etudehouseindia).

“The Indian beauty market is growing by nearly 10 percent every year and this fast growth is driven by millennial customers with increasing disposable incomes and growing interests in global beauty. We see tremendous potential in India to support our goal of strengthening the experience of Asian Beauty in the region,” said Lee Chang-kyoo, Head of Amorepacific’s Group Strategy Unit.

“With the launch of Etude House, we seek to offer the best beauty experience to our Indian customers – with products that are backed by over 70 years of studies in natural ingredients and world-class innovative technology. In 2019, we plan to boost our brand operations through online channels,” Lee Chang-kyoo added.

Nykaa Chief Business Officer Nihir Parikh said, “Over the last two years Nykaa brought Korean beauty to India, introducing customers to their unique innovations and ingredients. The category has been a great success with our customers, who are keen to experience such global trends.” He added, “ To continue to offer our customer the best of beauty, we are very excited to launch the playful and quirky K-beauty brand Etude House, exclusively on Nykaa with its innovative and fun products across makeup and skincare.”

Amorepacific’s first player in India was its natural beauty brand, innisfree. The brand opened its first offline store in Khan Market, New Delhi in October 2013 and now runs 22 online and offline counters as of April 2019. Starting with Nykaa in 2016, innisfree has also expanded its e-commerce channels via Purplle, Flipkart and Myntra to further expand brand’s rapidly expanding customer base. Similarly, the company launched its skincare brand Laneige exclusively via Nykaa in November 2018 and brought its best-selling product – Water Sleeping Mask – to the Indian market. The product recorded sales of over 30 million units in 2018 globally and was sold out in just one week after its release in India. Riding on this success, Amorepacific plans to expand the Laneige’s main product line and extend the brand’s online-offline channels in 2019.

As a leading K-beauty company, Amorepacific furthered the popularity of Asian Beauty across the globe with its 74-year legacy and customer-centric innovative technology. Ranked in Forbes list of the World’s 100 Most Innovative Companies for four consecutive years, the company has introduced consumers to the Cushion foundation, Sleeping Masks and boosting serum, which have disrupted the global beauty market and transformed daily skincare routines across the globe.