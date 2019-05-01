Amazon launches in UAE; replaces Souq.com

Amazon and Souq on Wednesday announced the launch of Amazon.ae, which replaces Souq.com in the UAE nearly two years after the US giant’s US $580 million acquisition of the e-commerce platform.

With the launch, shoppers in the UAE can make online purchases through the Amazon app or by visiting the new website, while customers who still use Souq.com will be redirected to the new domain.

According to the website, Amazon.ae will feature over 30 million products from global sellers – five million of which are from Amazon US. Customers will be able to shop in Arabic as well as English and a regional team of 3,600 people will keep things moving.

Amazon.ae brings together the best of Souq’s local know-how and Amazon’s global retailing experience. Customer shopping on Amazon.ae will enjoy the same commitment to great prices as on Souq, fast and reliable delivery, and range of convenient payment options. For the first time ever at Amazon, customers will have the option of shopping in Arabic on both the Amazon App and the website.