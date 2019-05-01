Sangram Chaudhary appointed new MD of Mother Dairy

The Board of Directors of Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable on Tuesday appointed Sangram Chaudhary as the company’s new MD. Chaudhary would take charge from May 1.

Sangram Chaudhary has over three decades in the dairy sector of the country and was earlier the Executive Director, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Chaudhary is a Post Graduate in Rural Management from Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), and Masters of Science with specialization in Life Sciences from University of Gujarat, Ahmedabad.