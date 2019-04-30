Abhitosh Yadav, CEO, Modestreet Fashion

Abhitosh Yadav is an engineer by qualification and a strategist by passion. He holds more than 6 years of full-time work experience in branding and marketing.

He has an eye to detail and strongly believes in working on the emotional and psychological levels of the consumer to create amazing products.

With the inception of Modestreet Fashion, approximately 7 years ago, he foresaw the future of fashion retail and imagined a product which could seamlessly integrate all the stimuli of fashion shopping for an urban shopper.

Modestreet Fashion, which officially came into development in the year 2017, is a result of years of planning and observations of the changing market trends and the habits of the consumer. He inspires his team to stay focused and disciplined with being the go-to person for any sort of problem. Keep it simple, keep it minimal is his mantra.

He completed his B.Tech from NIT, Hamirpur, H.P India.