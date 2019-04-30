Home Big Grid World Retail Congress 2019 collaborates with IndiaRetailing

    World Retail Congress 2019 collaborates with IndiaRetailing

    The 2019 edition of World Retail Congress will be held on 14-16 May 2019 in Amsterdam, focusing on the key theme ‘High Velocity Retail’.

    World Retail Congress 2019 collaborates with IndiaRetailing

    The event will feature more than 170 speakers presenting original ideas and engaging in stimulating debate to help shape the future of the global retail industry.

    Speakers include Federico Marchetti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, , , President & CEO, , Rodney McMullen, Chairman & CEO, , , CEO, Jumia Nigeria, , EVP & President of , Levi’s, Carol Hamilton, Group President, , Arthur Huang, Founder & CEO, Miniwiz, , Founder & CEO, Lab of Misfits, , Senior VP Global DTC & Franchising, Adidas Group.

    The Congress brings 1,400 attendees from 55 countries together for three days of insight, inspiration, actionable intel and high-level networking.

    World Retail Congress is offering IndiaRetailing.com readers a special 10 percent off on retailer passes to . To book, the readers can enter the code INDRET1019 at checkout.

