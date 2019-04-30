Trent Q4 profit up 37 pc to Rs 16 cr

Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd Monday reported an increase of 36.79 percent in standalone net profit at Rs 15.95 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company posted a profit of Rs 11.66 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing.

According to a PTI report: Total income during the quarter under review was up 25.64 percent to Rs 677.49 crore as against Rs 539.22 crore in the year-ago period.

“Led by the own branded offer, Westside has continued to perform well and has seen the opening of 27 new stores, the maximum compared to any previous year,” Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent was quoted by PTI as saying.

Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 658.71 crore as against Rs 522.40 crore in March quarter 2017-18.

For the entire 2018-19 financial year, Trent’s profit stood at Rs 127.49 crore as against Rs 116.72 crore in the previous year.

Total income in the last fiscal stood at Rs 2,567.98 crore as compared to Rs 2,108.84 crore in 2017-18.

Trent’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share aggregating to Rs 52.08 crore including dividend distribution tax, for 2018-19.