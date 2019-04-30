H&M launches online shopping in Mexico

H&M has launched its online operations in Mexico.

For the H&M online launch, a local campaign was launched featuring four Mexican talents: Danna Paola (actress and singer), Mario Bautista (singer), Paulina Goto (actress and singer) and Jose Pablo Minor (actor). The campaign showes different characteristic areas of Mexico City, which also reflect the personality of each of the celebrities involved.

Mexico’s shop online will be offering a wide range of collections with exclusive ‘online-only’ pieces available all year-round, including ladies, men’s, teens, kids, plus-size, maternity wear and a complete collection of lingerie, accessories and H&M HOME products.

Features will amongst others include scan and find where you can scan the barcode on the price tag of a product in our stores and find all sizes and colors available online.

“We are extremely excited to take the next step in servicing our Mexican customers providing them with 24 hours a day and 7 days a week access to our collections. Our online platform provides a unique experience that will be complementing our physical stores,” says John Lackner, Mexico’s Country Manager.

H&M’s aim is to create a seamless shopping experience for the fashion fans where there is no line between stores and online, creating the full H&M omni experience. H&M now offers online shopping in 48 markets.