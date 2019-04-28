How Q Court is quenching the hunger quest

Rajiv Singh, GM and Business Head, Global Kitchens, speaks to FoodService India about all that goes into making of a Food Court and selecting the range of brands for it.

Tell us about the food court in your mall?

Global Kitchens is the Pioneer in F&B Concessions Management for Malls. It is the parent company of Q food court. Q court is at level four of Quest Mall in Kolkata.

Q court is serving an array of cuisines like North West Frontier, Mughlai, Chinese, Lebanese, Texmex, Asian, chaats from North India and Rajasthani along with options of fast food, desserts, juices, shakes, and ice-creams.

The food court accommodates almost a dozen outlets, offering the best of their cuisine and catering to a huge crowd of customers every day.

The brands involved in Q Court are as follows: Global Kitchens brands – Mezze, Masala Kitchen, China South, Desi Street, Juices and more.

Global Kitchens partner brands- Chili’s, The Chef’s bowl, KFC, Pizza hut, Waffle Wallah, Cream & Fudge, and Cartoff.

What is the USP?

Q Court is a Food Court that offers varieties to suit everyone’s taste and it could vary from quick snacks to a classy lunch or a sumptuous dinner. These meals could match the standards of premium luxury restaurants of any five-star hotel. This is the USP of Q Court.

What are the factors and challenges needed to be taken care of before building a food court?

There is a plethora of details to consider when planning to start a food court. These details are backend planning, kitchens, storages, staff facilities, etc. There are certain aesthetics that require planning. Those aesthetics are a mix of, cuisines, brands, and their formats. And finally, the seating capacity along with the comfort and entertainment of the customers is taken into consideration to get a food court that people find convenient for them and would want to visit frequently.

How the presence of kiosks, QSRs and small food joints on different floors benefits the food court?

The idea of kiosks on other floors apart from dedicated food floors is that it helps in impulsive buying.

What sells most of in the food court? National, International or regional cuisines?

National and International cuisines have attracted the crowd. People want to explore the various burst of tastes. Be it snacks, on-the-go takeaway type food, wholemeal or desserts – we have it all.

What are the services provided in the food court to manage consumers better?

The Global Kitchens and the Quest mall shares a co-existing and interdependent relationship pertaining to the Q Court service. Global kitchens have been providing the housekeeping to keep the areas clean and hygienic, other aspects include maintenance, marketing, strategy for various seasons/festivities, and upgrading the menu when required. A ready-to-serve team of Global Kitchens contributes towards the upkeep and enhancement of Q Court facilities.

How do you allot space to the brands in the food court? Is there a strategy behind it?

There are a lot of strategies involved when locating space to brands in the food courts. And it all depends on market research, local adaptability, availability, and acceptance levels of the consumers.

