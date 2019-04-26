Rising Trend: Non-surgical Rhinoplasty

Non-surgical Rhinoplasty is a sought after aesthetic procedure reveals Dr. Mohan Thomas, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Mumbai. The drivers for its popularity are three, namely, the procedure is less complicated, it takes about 60 minutes to perform, and is an ideal alternative for those who have no time to recover from surgery.

Non-surgical Rhinoplasty involves the use of Hyaluronic Acid fillers to enhance a flat or ill-defined nose. It can be easily combined with other procedures such as chin, cheeks, and jawline contouring, under eye bags and dark circles, and lip enhancement. The usual concerns include bruising and swelling of the injected area, which subsides over a period of time. The chances of risk are small but, prominent. The less common risks include over or under injection of fillers in the area. On one hand, over-injection can give a lumpy look or a bump which can be reduced by the dissolution of the filler, touchup procedures may be required if the area has been under-filled. The greatest risk is the loss of vision, which is extremely rare. This happens due to the filler tracking into the bloodstream and blocking the artery going to the retina.

One session is usually sufficient but, at times, more than one touchup session may be required to further improve the look of the area. It usually takes about 45 to 60 minutes, depending on the extent of improvement required. The effect of the fillers lasts for 12 to 18 months and has to be repeated once the body starts absorbing them.

Pre-treatment measures include refraining from smoking and the use of blood thinners five days prior to the procedure. It has to be consulted by the doctor who prescribed them in the first place. If the patient has medical issues like diabetes or high blood pressure, they should be under control before coming in for the procedure.

Post-treatment measures are that the patient should use a cold compress for 10 to 12 hours on the injected area to reduce bruising; not be allergic to some antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs, as they may be prescribed to reduce inflammation and prevent infection. Also, facials and massages should not be performed for about 14 days after the procedure.