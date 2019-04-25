Benefits of Repêchage’s Sheet Masks

Repêchage, a leading skin care brand, presents sheet masks. Known to be a skin care brand that has unique products, take a look at their sheet masks which are infused with natural ingredients and the Repêchage promise of working wonders on your skin.

Lamina Lift Hydrating Seaweed Mask

About: This mask is instantly refreshing and hydrating, leaving yourskin dewy and glowing. It is formulated with a proprietary LaminariaDigitata seaweed extract, and extracts of Aloe Vera, Rooibos Tea,Licorice, Horse Chestnut and Orange Water.

Benefits: It helps to hydrate, tone and brighten the appearance ofthe skin.

Duration: 15 minutes.

Biolight Brightening Sheet Mask

About: This mask, infused with Alpha Arbutinand Diglucosyl Gallic Acid, is combined withexclusive Repêchage seaweed extracts.

Benefits: It helps skin look brighter, more refreshed and ageless, lessening theappearance of uneven skin tone and dull sallow skin. The skin will look and feelsmoother.

Duration: Use once or twice a week to helpbrighten the appearance of the skin, restoremoisture, before a special event, or in themorning before make-up.

Triple Action Peptide Mask

About: This mask is infused with peptides andpure seaweed filtrate.

Benefits: It is hydrating, fi rming andbrightening. It helps reduce the visible signs of premature ageing and refines skin for animproved texture.

Duration: 10 to 15 minutes.

Biolight Luminex Mask

About: A new concept in professionalfacial treatments, this luxurious, pearlescent, creamy mask is fortifiedwith Glycolic Acid (AHA), fruit acid, Laminaria Digitata seaweed filtrate,and other botanicals.

Benefits: It helps to reduce theappearance of fine lines while sloughing off dry skin, leaving it brightand glowing. Kaolin clay helps to deep cleanse and reduce excess oils.

Duration: 15 minute express facial,it can be used alone, or added on toother Repêchage services.

Red-Out Soothing Sheet Mask

About: A dose of calm for sensitiveskin, this sheet mask is a blend of vitamins, minerals, trace elements,amino acids and antioxidants found in seaweeds. These are combined with skin hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, whileAllantoin, Aloe, and Mirabilis Jalapa extracts help to soothe the appearanceof the skin.

Benefits: It helps to reduce the appearance of redness caused by theenvironment and stress.

Duration: 15 minutes; skin becomesmore hydrated and smoother looking.