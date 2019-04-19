In The Shopper’s Shoes: When retail bosses turn consumers

Favorite Indian store on the parameters of Visual Merchandising, Interior Design, Windows Display, Lighting, In-store Technology & Engagement Drivers

As far as Indian store is concerned, I really admire ‘Good Earth’ because it’s not just a place where you can buy furniture and other home essentials but a ‘concept store’ in itself. When entering the store, dim lights, the winding wooden staircase and rustic chandeliers put you in a mood which is unlike entering any other store. The interiors are simplistic with floral designs on walls and quirky chairs with bright colored cushions that are color blocked to perfection. A value-add is the fragrance lingering in the store. What impresses me the most is that everytime I visit the store there will always be something new on display.

Favorite global store on the same parameters:

Being a big fan of Apple, I love the store in Fifth Avenue in New York. The larger than life glass cube on the store front makes for an impactful façade and also gives that futuristic vibe. Like the products, the store in itself is an experience. Something that always intrigues me about the store interiors is that they have a minimalist approach. White colored walls and bright white lights with simple brown furniture that is used for display in my opinion, brings the products alive. The tall ceiling and glass windows help in illuminating the store with natural light,which I feel is the best way to create an ambient atmosphere. Lastly, I think this engagement element from Apple would apply to customers of all age groups free Internet!

Role of Franchising as a way of expanding a brand’s retail footprint:

Franchising is a key component when a brand wants to extend its retail footprint and is one very important aspect of our business model. This is basically centered on appointing partners across regions that do distribution for the brand and who also open retail franchise stores.

The beauty of franchising is that it helps a brand tailor its target markets and have a focused approach. At Pepe Jeans, we regularly asses all our market; so for instance if the store in a particular area is not profitable we’re shutting it down or turning it into a big format store. Another factor that will help boost brand expansion is the ease in norms on Single Brand Retail, so we are now also opening our own stores with the focus on the top five cities which will have our big format retail stores.

Important points to be kept in mind in choosing the right franchiser/ franchise:

It is imperative for both parties to be on the same page, as mutual understanding and trust are very important in this partnership.

1. The right franchisee will give the brand market insights and a deeper understanding of what will and won’t work in that particular region.

2. Knowing the expenditure involved in setting up the store as well as maintaining a fi xed budget.

3. Research is crucial when fi nalizing on a retail partner, being aware of the history as well as aproven track-record will help on establishing the partnership.

Challenges/shifts in buying behavior in the retail industry:

There are myriad of factors that have led to changes in the retail landscape in the past few years. This can be industry led that is caused by marketplayers wherein they have similar introductions or one that is incurred by the customers themselves through rapidly changing buying behavior that can translate in form of trends. Being an industry leader in denim wear, we anticipate situations and keep abreast of potential changes that might cause a shift among customers. The key factor in this scenario is to understand that the market and the target audience are two interdependent elements. Through market research, we need to look at what the data is telling us and accordingly rely on our insights to determine the best course of action.

Different from the rest:

Pepe Jeans introduces collections that are on par with global trends and styles. Our inhouse designers work closely with the global teams to develop a design strategy in keeping with international fashion trends & a fast moving fashion culture; in order to stay ahead of the curve. Our target audience undoubtedly spends a majority of their time online & on social media – what better way to connect with them than through this very platform. Recognizing the reach that the digital medium brings to the brand, we have tailored our online strategy accordingly and work closely with influencers and bloggers to reach out to a newer audience.

Expansion plans:

We have a list of stores and target cities which we want to open in and now is the best time as the norms related to Single Brand Retail have been eased, we can open our big format stores. We are really focusing on having a strong presence in all key markets and at the same time we are also in process of identifying cities where we are revamping our stores; so for instance if the store in a particular area is not profitable we’re shutting it down or if it is performing well we are turning it into a big format store.