Walmart partners with KIDBOX to deliver premium, personalized kids’ fashion to parents’ front doors

Walmart has announced a partnership with KIDBOX to offer Walmart.com customers an exclusive, curated stylebox for kids, with the option to receive seasonally, without a styling fee.

The new Walmart KIDBOX stylebox will offer Walmart.com customers personalized style from more than 120 premium kids’ brands, including BCBG, Butter Super Soft, C&C California and Puma. The stylebox will include four to five fashion items for US$ 48 – which is approximately 50 percent off the suggested retail price for the group of bundled items.

Walmart customers can order a Walmart KIDBOX stylebox by visiting Walmart.com and completing a short style quiz for their child. KIDBOX stylists use the style quiz to tailor each box based on the child’s style preferences, the season and where the child lives, creating a truly personalized selection.

“We are thrilled to partner with KIDBOX to introduce our first kids’ subscription apparel service offering premium fashion brands at a substantial savings,” said Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart U.S. E-commerce. “Over the last year, we have significantly expanded our portfolio of kids’ fashion brands as part of our broader effort to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion. Our partnership with KIDBOX enables us to round out our offering with additional national and premium kids’ brands.”

The new Walmart KIDBOX stylebox will be available for sizes 0 to 14 for girls and 0 to 16 for boys, and includes a range of items, from sweaters and denim to dresses and graphic t-shirts. Parents can order a box and schedule delivery on demand or sign-up for automatic shipments of up to six boxes a year timed to seasons, back-to-school and holiday. For every Walmart KIDBOX stylebox purchased, KIDBOX will clothe a child in need through its partnership with Delivering Good.

“Walmart has done a lot over the past year to establish itself as a go-to retailer for all things fashion, and we’re honored to partner with the retailer to expand its kids’ assortment online, while also saving parents time and offering them the value and convenience of a stylebox,” said Miki Berardelli, KIDBOX CEO. “At KIDBOX, we pride ourselves on understanding kids’ fashion preferences while also creating moments for them to learn about the importance of giving back. We look forward to bringing KIDBOX to even more parents and kids, inspiring them to do good in their communities and amplifying the voices of our Kids Board of Directors, Little Leaders and Community Moms programs.”

The Walmart KIDBOX stylebox complements Walmart.com’s expanding kids’ fashion assortment, which features more than 100 new brands that have been added over the last year, including Betsey Johnson, Kapital K, Levi’s, Limited Too and The Children’s Place. Popular private brands, Wonder Nation and Athletic Works, continue to offer on-trend, high-quality fashion at low prices, and Walmart has extended inclusive sizing across its kids’ private brands online and in its stores. The retailer has also launched new shopping destinations for dance essentials and gymnastics, and licensed children’s clothing, making it easier for customers to shop for fashion featuring top movie, TV and gaming characters.