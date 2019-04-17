Maternity fashion label Seraphine to launch its first store in India

Keeping up with the maternity fashion wear expansion momentum, international maternity label, Seraphine, plans to unveil its first store at Select CityWalk Mall, New Delhi, by April end to showcase its stylish range for new moms and moms-to-be.

The fashion label founded by French businesswoman and designer Cécile Reinaud will be led by Rajat Kapoor, Master Franchisee & India Head. Under Cécile’s direction, Seraphine has grown immensely, winning coveted industry awards including The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 and the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade 2015.

Diversifying the channels for the availability of this fashionable maternity wear label in India, UK’s most stylish maternity wear brand Seraphine, also has plans to establish an online store shortly after the store launch to reach expecting mothers all across India.

Seraphine, the brand that is all set to create ripples among the fashion conscious women of India is also the favourite maternity wear brand of the future Queen of England, Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge has worn the label on many official occasions during her pregnancy. Not just that, Kate had also worn a signature Seraphine dress for the first family picture of Prince George and on other several occasions.

The brand is not just popular with Royalty but also A-list celebrities like Kate Winslet, Christina Aguilera, Jessica Alba, Gwen Stefani, Anne Hathaway to name a few. With the upcoming launch, the brand is prepped to make the celebrities back home flaunt their curves and bump too.

“It has never been a more exciting time than now to experiment with maternity fashion wear with so many women looking for fashionable attires even during pregnancy. Currently, the maternity wear industry is estimated at Rs 2,000 crore and the segment is growing around 15-17 percent year-on-year. We are looking to hone in on this opportunity and grow our brand in a big way,” says Rajat Kapoor, Master Franchisee & India Head.

“I am delighted to partner with Rajat Kapoor to develop Seraphine in India. We are looking forward to dressing Bollywood celebrities and to offer pregnant women the best English brand of maternity wear. Seraphine stores are the one stop shop for all the need of stylish pregnant women and we are excited to open the first flagship store in Delhi,” shared Cecile Rainaud, Founder, Seraphine.