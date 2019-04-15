Sandeep Kulhalli, Senior Vice President, Retail and Marketing, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited

Sandeep Kulhalli is a BSc (Chemistry) from Fergusson College, Pune and has completed his Post Graduation in Management from Symbiosis, Pune (1982). Most of his working experience has been in Sales & Marketing.

He started his career as a Sales Executive at Electronica Sales & Service, Mumbai. 3 years later, he moved to Khimline Pumps Ltd as a Marketing Executive, where he worked for another 3 years.

His stint with Titan Industries Ltd. started in 1988 where he joined as the Area Sales Manager. He handled sales operations in Madhya Pradesh and Vidharbha. He later moved to Calcutta as Area Sales Manager for West Bengal and the rest of North East; that was when he launched Timex in the east as a Sales Manager. In 1994, he became the Regional Manager for all businesses in the northern region.

In 2004, he moved to corporate office in Bangalore, as Business Head-Customer Service; later heading the Retailing Business Group for the Watches Division. He subsequently headed international business for the company.

Currently, he is the Sr. Vice President-Retail & Marketing for the Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited. He manages the flagship brand Tanishq in India and overseas along with Gold Plus, Mia and Zoya Retail Brands.