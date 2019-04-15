Higher food prices raise retail inflation in March

Higher food prices pushed India’s retail inflation in March to 2.86 percent from 2.57 percent during February, official data showed.

Accordingly, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) in the month under review rose to 0.30 percent from (-) 0.73 percent reported in February.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in March (2.86 percent) was lower during the corresponding period of 2018 with retail inflation rate of 4.28 percent.

According to the Central Statistics Office data, the CFPI had risen by 2.81 percent in March 2018.