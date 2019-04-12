FIEO major partner at Australia’s premier apparel and textile sourcing show

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has collaborated as a major partner International Sourcing Expo Australia 2019 to showcase the strength of India’s apparel and textile exporters at Australia’s leading apparel and textile sourcing show for the seventh year running.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO, FIEO said their continued participation supports the body’s international marketing initiatives including a major focus on Australia.

“FIEO is committed to facilitating exposure for its members across the globe, and International Sourcing Expo Australia provides an unrivalled opportunity for this in the growing Australian and New Zealand markets,” said Dr. Sahai.

“India is well-regarded in Australia as a quality and reliable supplier of textiles and apparel, and with a membership body of 100,000 exporters from every goods and services sector in the country, FIEO is uniquely positioned to showcase India’s prosperous industry. We are thrilled to be returning to International Sourcing Expo Australia for the seventh time in 2019,” said Dr. Sahai.

Julie Holt, Exhibition Director at IEC Group said FIEO are a pivotal partner of International Sourcing Expo Australia.

“FIEO’s commitment to developing export growth for the Indian textile and apparel sector through consistent attendance at the show provides welcome assurance to Australian buyers as they look to do business with Indian companies. The long-standing partnership plays very well for all parties and we are consistently striving to offer more opportunities for Indian exporters to reach Australian buyers,” Holt said.

Now in its 10th edition, International Sourcing Expo Australia attracts some of the world’s leading apparel, accessories, textiles and footwear suppliers over three days in November (12-14 November) at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

With registration numbers up 10 percent at last year’s International Sourcing Expo Australia and co-located Footwear & Leather Show Australia and China Clothing & Textiles and Accessories Expo, more than 4,000 trade visitors are again expected from Australia’s large fashion retailers, niche fashion brands, start-up labels, online outlets and independent fashion designers.

Following the successful launch of Global Runway in 2018 as part of the show, the popular runway program will return in 2019 to showcase the collections of emerging and established fashion designers. Positioned on the show floor, the runway shows feature designs from across the globe and are enjoyed by a fashion focused buying audience from Australia and beyond.

Another insightful series of the Global Sourcing Seminars will again provide valuable market insights and business tips to Australian buyers. The comprehensive three-day program led by international industry experts and keynote speakers is a major drawcard to the show and is consistently well-attended by visitors. Seminars focused on the Australian market also feature at the show and provide an opportunity for exhibitors to learn more about how to target the Australian market and understand more local trends and seasonality.

In 2018 the expo attracted more than 720 manufacturers and agents from 19 countries – China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, United States, Fiji, Australia, Turkey, South Africa, Taiwan, Nepal, Serbia, Italy, and Thailand. The 2019 edition of the event is expected to attract even wider participation.

India’s participation across both the International Sourcing Expo and Footwear & Leather Expo was the largest of all national representations in 2018 with a total participation of 130 companies across the two events.

FIEO has led the very strong participation by Indian export organisations and exhibiting companies at the show. In 2018 participation included Apparel Export Promotion Council, Wool and Woollen Export Promotion Council, and Handloom Export Promotion Council. This strong and enduring presence confirms India’s continued focus on the Australian market and opportunities. Council for Leather Exports India was a major drawcard in the co-located Footwear and Leather Show.