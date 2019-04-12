Sachin’s True Blue tie-up, Fabric Monde, launches ‘handcrafted’ shirts

Bengaluru-based startup, Fabric Monde, in association with True Blue, promoted by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Arvind Ltd, has launched ‘handcrafted’ range of shirts, a top official said Thursday.

The shirts would be available in the 50 plus stores of True Blue present across the country, a company statement said.

True Blue has been working on newer wardrobe solutions for the modern Indian male customers and identified Fabric Monde as their sourcing partner for the handcrafted range.

On the tie-up (with True Blue), Fabric Monde CEO, Jyothirmayi D, said in a statement, “Collaborating with True Blue and winning their trust on quality has been a huge milestone for us in terms of learning. Many more celebrities are joining hands with us to expand our retail presence from 50 plus stores to 500 point of sale over the next two years.”

True Blue Creative Director, Gaurav Raheja, said in a statement, “This range is our honest attempt to revive the dying spirit of authentic Indian textile and the most exciting part is that these shirts have some or the other hand done element involved in them.”