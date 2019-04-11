Ice-cream brand Dairy Day forays into Maharashtra

Dairy Day, South India’s leading ice cream brand, with extensive presence in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu announced its expansion into Maharashtra.

Dairy Day has two state-of- the-art manufacturing units in Karnataka, spread over 2 lakh square feet. The brand is already available across 2,000 outlets in Maharashtra including Pune, Kolhapur, Beed, Satara and several other cities and towns across the state. The company has partnered with over 1,000 outlets in Pune alone.

Dairy Day, which offers a variety of cups, cones, sticks, tubs and other novelties, manufactures and supplies approximately 150 products in over 30 flavours. The company manufacturers market favourites such as Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, Pista, Butterscotch, Mango among others along with its own unique flavours such as, Paan Twist, Rajbhog, Gulab Jamun, Gajar Halwa, Ice-cream Cake and Ice-cream Sandwich.

Speaking on the occasion, M N Jaganath, Co-Founder, Dairy Day said, “Dairy Day is known to offer unique, innovative, value for money products to its consumers. Since its inception in Karnataka over a decade ago, the brand has grown to be one of the most recognised brands in South India. This expansion into Maharashtra marks a new beginning for the company. India currently is the fastest growing ice-cream market in the world, growing at over 13-14 percent CAGR and Maharashtra is one of the largest ice cream markets in India. The expansion into Maharashtra is a significant step towards establishing a pan India presence for the e brand.”