Onitsuka Tiger introduces kidswear in India

Onitsuka Tiger has launched fifth mono-brand store in India at the premium retail and lifestyle hub, Ambience Mall, Gurugram.

The new store offers an enjoyable shopping experience for ardent fans as well as the fashion conscious, the sneaker collector or casual shopper, families and tourists. It stocks the brand’s latest collection at prices consistent with its other stores.

The opening of this new store aligns with the Onitsuka Tiger story, created in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka who started the brand with a humble idea that sport had the power to transform lives. Till today, the rich heritage and Japanese craftsmanship of the brand, combined with a timeless aesthetic that was discovered on the track, is now worn and seen on streets around the world. Constantly branching out and collaborating with a variety of creative souls from visual artists to fashion designers, from art collectives to sneakerheads, the spirit of Onitsuka Tiger brand has uplifted its sporting brand into the fashion and lifestyle scene.

With a retail space of over 102 square meters, Onitsuka Tiger has launched kids collection for the first time in India. The basic components of the MEXICO 66 PS kids shoe provide great stability, stitched with the legendary the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes design and trademark and accompanied with a heel tab branded with the emblem. It is a part of the vegan collection and a rework of the classic MEXICO 66 shoe.

The new store also stocks the brand’s signature collection of shoes along with the latest SS’19 collection and apparel for both men and women.

The Onitsuka Tiger’s SS’19 collection kicked off with the debut of the MEXICO 66 SD collection. The series is inspired by the Zen gardens, an updated version of the classic MEXICO 66 with new features and improvements. The understated upper features high-quality leather with no metal elements, for a contemporary yet traditional look.

The artisanship of the Japanese brand extends to the store interior that is accented by Sumi mortar, a distinctly unique material that has the texture of wood, resembling a tiger body pattern. A complex eight-step process goes into the formulation, which uses ingredients such as Asagi Tsuchi, a special type of Japanese soil used to prevent cracking, and Sumi paint (water, Sumi ink and acrylic emulsion).