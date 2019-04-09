Marico extends its food portfolio with the launch of ‘Coco Soul’ range

Marico Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG majors has launched a range of vegan gourmet products under the brand name ‘Coco Soul’. The range includes 100 percent organic virgin coconut oil, 100 percent natural virgin coconut oil and 100 percent natural infused variants of cold pressed virgin coconut oil, and Coco Soul Foods which include coconut spreads, coconut chips and 100 percent organic coconut sugar; all made using the superfood coconut. The organic variants marks Marico’s first foray into the organic products space.

Coco Soul infused cold pressed virgin coconut oil is expertly extracted with a ‘no-heat process’ or ‘cold-pressing process’ which helps preserve vital nutrients, rich aroma and flavour of real coconuts. Being a rich source of medium chain triglycerides (MCT’s), the oils are easy to digest, thus providing an instant boost of energy, aiding digestion and helping weight management and supporting cognition.

Chef Kunal Kapur has expertly curated three infused variants that bring natural flavour and aroma to many cuisines. The Coco Soul infused cold pressed virgin coconut oil – Chilli Oregano is naturally infused with the extract of hot chilli and delectable oregano, which acts as a perfect partner to salads and pastas. The Cinnamon variant is similarly infused with the extract of cinnamon and can be used in baking or as a top-up on shakes and smoothies. Infused with the natural extract of curry leaves and coriander, the Curry Coriander variant is best used to cook Indian dishes for an earthy aroma and palatable taste.

Coco Soul Foods offer a range of products made with simple formulation and without any preservatives or artificial flavours. This includes 100 percent organic low glycemic index (GI) coconut sugar, coconut spreads made of 100 percent natural ingredients without added sugar, high-protein peanut coconut butter and almond coconut butter made in an unsweetened form with 100 percent natural ingredients and high-fibre Coco Soul coconut chips made by only roasting without any frying.

The foods offer a range of flavours or variants to choose from. Coconut Spreads offer Original, Sea Salt and Cacao flavours while Peanut Coconut and Almond Coconut Butter offer crunchy and creamy variants. These can be enjoyed with breads, paranthas, crackers or smoothies.

The Coco Soul coconut chips are made using 100 percent natural coconuts sourced from Thailand and are offered in four flavours – Thai Chilli Lime, Caramel, Original and Chocolate. These can be consumed directly as a snack as well as sprinkled on meals.

Speaking on the new launch, Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer (COO), India Sales and Bangladesh Business, Marico Ltd. said, “With Coco Soul, we have leveraged our heritage and experience with coconut as an ingredient to craft these truly inspiring products. We see an undercurrent of heavy demand for natural products that offer a focus on health. Coco Soul harnesses the benefits inherent in a coconut and brings it to a range of products that aid wellbeing in more ways than one. Given our expertise in the health and wellness domain, we believe coconut as a superfood offers numerous health benefits and is a smart choice of vegan gourmet products for our consumers.”

The Coco Soul virgin coconut oil range is available in 250 ml, 500 ml, 1 litre bottles along with a 500 ml jar. The range starts at Rs 230 and goes up to Rs 749. The range of infused oils is available in a bottle of 250 ml and is priced at Rs 349. Coco Soul coconut sugar will be available in the packaging of a 200 g carton priced at Rs 249 and a 200 gm jar priced at Rs 399. Coco Soul coconut spreads are available in 265 gm jars priced at Rs 349, Coco Soul coconut chips will be introduced in 4 variants (Swiss Chocolate, Thai Chilli Lime, Caramel and Classic Salted) in 33 gm pouches at a price of Rs 99 and the Coco Soul Peanut Coconut Butter and Coco Soul Almond Coconut Butter Spreads are priced at Rs 149 and Rs 549, for the 250 gm pack, respectively

While the Coco Soul Food range will be gradually available in stores over the coming months, the Coco Soul Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil and infused oils are available in modern trade stores such as D-Mart, Big Bazaar, Spencers, Godrej Nature’s Basket, Tesco and Foodhall across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai and on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket.