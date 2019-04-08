Paytm Mall plans to hire 300 people in next few months

Alibaba-backed Indian e-commerce firm Paytm Mall Sunday said it has hired 200 people across various functions and is planning to hire another 300 in the coming months.

According to a PTI report: Paytm Mall is fast emerging as the preferred online-to-offline (O2O) platform across the country and has witnessed over 200 percent growth for their O2O business in the last six months.

“We are observing strong traction for O2O with the business. To support this growth, we have re-aligned some of our teams and have added 200 more people for the business,” Srinivas Mothey, SVP, Paytm Mall was quoted by PTI as saying.

“We further plan to add an additional workforce of 300 people across business, technology, and product in the next few months,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

With O2O, Paytm Mall is ensuring availability of a wide range of products and offers across online and offline stores, it said.