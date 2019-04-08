Tommy Hilfiger revisits Coca-Cola collection

Global fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger in collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company has launched the Tommy Jeans Coca-Cola capsule collection.

It is a special re-edition of the styles by designer Tommy Hilfiger designed in 1986 to create the first Coca-Cola Clothes collection. The range will be available at select stores worldwide from Friday, read a statement.

“The capsule collection celebrates an iconic milestone in Tommy Hilfiger’s history,” said Avery Baker, Chief Brand Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Baker added: “The collection that we launched in the 1980s was bold, bright, and instantly recognisable. This re-edition builds on the originals, celebrating the optimistic and youthful spirit at the heart of both brands, while adding a modern street-style twist for the next generation.”

The collection for men and women reissues pieces from the 1980s collection with contemporary silhouettes and a new logo that fuses the iconic brand and Coca-Cola logos. The collection features sweatshirts and T-shirts in royal blue, red, white, yellow, teal and sky blue.

A white T-shirt with the logo in five different colours on the back; a red and white zip-front sports jacket featuring the logo across the front; the iconic rugby shirt reinvented in red and white or blue, white and turquoise colourway; and oversized hoodies emblazoned with an all-over collage print of the logos.