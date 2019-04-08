SUGAR Cosmetics expands physical presence in Southern India, opens first retail outlet in Bengaluru

SUGAR Cosmetics, one of the fastest growing colour cosmetics brands in the country, has opened its first exclusive brand outlet in Bengaluru. Located at Orion Mall in the IT Hub of India, the store houses SUGAR’s entire product range in a specially-curated brick-and-mortar experience.

In past few years, SUGAR Cosmetics has accelerated growth in both retail and online channels and has expanded their overall product range to nearly 230+ products. The brand has become a cult favorite among millennials largely riding on SUGAR’s range of crush-worthy shades for lipsticks. The complete range also boasts of hits like foundations that are infinitely blendable and long-lasting, intensely pigmented kohls and alluring nail lacquers available in a variety of colours. The latest SUGAR store has nearly 400 sq.ft. of the best picks in categories that cover lips, eyes, face and nails – allowing customers to enjoy a plethora of beauty products to suit all skin tones and undertones across India.

Speaking at the launch, Vineeta Singh, CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics said, “Bengaluru houses a huge base of makeup enthusiasts who love to get experimental with their looks and we could not be happier to have launched our second stand-alone store in India in this vibrant city. We have already received tremendous love from the city through our outlets at Mantri Mall and various of other Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop and Health & Glow stores across the city. Encouraged by our early success, we’re now excited about doubling down on our presence in this beautiful city. This is just the beginning – over the rest of the year, we have already earmarked a budget for expanding both, our product line and our geographical distribution, bringing our much-loved ranges to the doorstep of all our fans.”

Being situated in a prime location of Bengaluru encompassing colleges and offices, the store saw extraordinarily high footfall on the first day of its launch. The brand also hosted a makeup masterclass with a popular beauty influencer from the city, as well as welcomed a line-up of beauty bloggers and influencers who tried out a mix of their newly launched products and all-time classics.

SUGAR Cosmetics is a cruelty-free makeup brand that is high on style and higher on performance. The brand is inspired by and targeted towards bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. Manufactured in state-of-the art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea the brand ships its best-selling products in Lips, Eyes, Face and Nail categories across the world.