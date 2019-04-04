Elior India launches operations in Delhi, Hyderabad

Food services firm Elior India Wednesday said it has launched operations in Delhi and Hyderabad as part of its expansion plans in the country. The company has also set up a 15,000 sq ft centralised kitchen in Delhi equipped to prepare about 40,000 meals per day.

“We are pleased to announce that by launching our Delhi and Hyderabad operations, we have achieved a major milestone of completing our national footprint,” Sanjay Kumar, CEO and MD, Elior India said in a statement.

Through constant expansion and the growing awareness among corporate employees for healthy food, Elior India continues to outpace industry growth in the food services segment in India, he added.

The company has eight central kitchens in India and serves over one lakh meals daily to the employees of various corporate clients, the statement said.

Elior Group is a leading operator globally in catering and related services and caters to 5.5 million guests each day across 16 countries employing around 1,27,000 people.

It entered India in 2017 with the acquisition of Indian contract caterers for the business and industry segments Megabite Food Services and CRCL.