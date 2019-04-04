Burger Singh to open 6 outlets in Jaipur by 2021; hire 100 employees

Burger Singh, chain of Indianised burgers, announced its Jaipur hiring and expansion plan for the next two years. The company will be hiring 100 employees and aims to expand by 6 new outlets in the Pink City within next 24 months.

According to a PTI report: Speaking on the announcement, Kabir Jeet Singh, Founder and CEO of Burger Singh said, “Jaipur is one of the top business markets for us, and we will be launching 6 new outlets in the city within the next 2 years.”

The hiring will be made for both, on ground operations, and the corporate office. Burger Singh currently has 420 employees in Delhi NCR.

“To support our operations in the city, we shall employ over 100 resources,” Singh added.

Burger Singh had already stepped in the UK (United Kingdom) with 2 outlets at North London and planning to set up more in the coming years. Also, the company plans to invest substantially in the burgeoning concept of drive-throughs and aims to launch 10 drive-through outlets in next two years.