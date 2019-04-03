Flipkart most sought-after employer in India: Report

Online marketplace Flipkart beat Amazon to emerge as the most sought after employer where Indian professionals want to work and stay, according to a new LinkedIn report on Wednesday.

Internet companies dominate the top 10 spots in the list as Amazon moved to second spot from fourth last year.

The LinkedIn ‘2019 Top Companies’ report this year features new entrants including homegrown Internet and IT companies, Swiggy, Zomato and Freshworks.

Swiggy and Zomato were ranked sixth and eighth respectively.

One97 Communications (Paytm) came fourth. Alphabet (Google) was ranked ninth and Reliance Industries 10th.

“The presence of more blue chip Indian companies such as Reliance Industries, among others, emphasizes the fact that these large firms are getting better at attracting millennial employees,” Adith Charlie, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn, said in a statement.

The annual ranking by the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform highlights the 25 most sought-after companies in the country by professionals.

LinkedIn said it analysed billions of data points generated by the network’s over 610 million members around the world to come up with a blended score used to rank the winners in each geography.