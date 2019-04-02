Avantika Sinha Bahl, Founder and Managing Director, KAMPAI and Director, Embassy Catering and L:EAT

Avantika Sinha Bahl is the creative genius behind multiple F&B brands such as L:EAT, Kampai and Embassy Catering (Re-invented).

Born with an inquisitive mind, from a young age had an interest in the creative world. Her strengths have included brand conceptualization and ideation, brand strategizing and positioning, knowledge and understanding of various cuisines, understanding of the market and customers, innovation in food and beverages and management of her staff and products.

Founder and Managing Director of Kampai, Avantika conceptualized Kampai out of her love and fascination for Japan and the Japanese food and cultural scene. On her multiple trips to Japan over the years, her fascination with their rich heritage and culture only made her more passionate about her dream project- Kampai. Her passion for the beautiful flavors and ingredients from the land of the rising sun and recognition for a demand for the cuisine in her hometown made her pursue the restaurant at a young age of 25.

A graduation from NIFT, New Delhi only strengthened her creative personality at the end of which she realized her passion is creating and conceptualizing new F&B brands using innovative ideas and hard work! She went on to pursue a Masters in Luxury Brand Management from University of the Arts London where she graduated with a distinction.

Her interest for food and restaurants began at a young age, which only grew stronger when she married into one of the oldest F&B family in Delhi- The Embassy family. She and her husband Pranay took over his father’s catering business only to turn it around completely into a new approachable brand attracting people of every age group. They have completely turned the brand around with their innovative ideas and introduction of latest techniques from around the world. A year into this, they conceptualized Leat, a web platform providing a one-stop shop solution for all small party needs. Both brands have been extremely successful under their leadership.

One of Avantika’s biggest passions is traveling. This passion ensured the growth of her amazing culinary journey. Tasting new cuisines, trying local ingredients and flavors has always been the highlight of her trips! Her entire journey brought together bits and pieces that have now come together to create Kampai.