Zorambo aims to build the world’s largest caftaurant chain

Zorambo, the world’s largest caftaurant chain was formally launched through its first premium outlet at Central Plaza, Golf Course Road, Gurugram.

The company is pursuing an aggressive growth plan, which will see an expansion scaling to 200 outlets in India, UK, Ireland, Germany and Singapore over the next 48 months and plans to hit the 5,000 mark by end of 2030 via distribution led model.

Chetan Bhagat, the best selling author graced the launch event as the Chief Guest along with other eminent personalities like Anurag Bhushan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs; Dr. Vivek Mansingh, General Partner, YourNest Venture Capital & Chairman AxisCades and Ramesh Awtaney, Founder & Chairman, ISON Group.

Zorambo is aiming at consumers who want to discover Indian street food gastronomy with a twist of fusion in the convenience of a curated experience which current cafes and restaurants are limited to deliver. The Caftaurant concept addresses some of the legacy painpoints like lack of Indian fusion food options at cafes and sufficient beverage options at restaurants. Zorambo will offer premium experience yet pocket-friendly and lip-smacking Indian fusion food options that will appeal to the affluent masses with sufficient food and beverage options to substitute a coffee house and a restaurant.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Aswal, Founder of Zorambo said, “We are excited to launch Zorambo through this unique concept of Caftaurants which are scalable and helps us secure a profitable growth path despite the capital intensive nature of the F&B industry. Through Zorambo we aim to fill the huge gap between premium cafés and fine-dining restaurants while enhancing the consumer experience. Each of our outlets will offer a curated menu of Indian fusion food options along with a wide array of beverage options and comfortable ambience with creative and localized interiors. The compelling value proposition of Zorambo is aimed at a higher share of wallet amongst the discretionary spends of consumers.”

Expressing his views during the launch of Gurugram outlet, Bestselling Author, Chetan Bhagat said, “I’m glad to be a part of the Zorambo journey. Young India wants a place, which offers a premium experience but is pocket-friendly at the same time. Zorambo offers the best Indian fusion food along with some awesome coffee and beverage options along with a curated co-working space, which is ideal for students, freelancers, working professionals, writers and for all those who love to work outside their workplace and enjoys a premium and the most comfortable ambience.”

Zorambo’s premium outlets will be strategically located in Tier 1 cities of India across corporate houses, residential complexes and universities and Indian dominated catchments abroad along with busy zones like bus terminals, tube stations, stadiums, entertainment zones and many more.

The caftaurant format within the global food and beverage services industry offers the potential to capture one of the highest volumes of consumers spends and evolve into the fastest growing concept.